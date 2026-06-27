France's Attacking Trinity: The Magic Triangle Threatening the World Cup
France's formidable attacking lineup, led by the magic triangle of Mbappe, Dembele, and Olise, has been dominating the World Cup. Despite not yet reaching their full potential collectively, they've secured decisive victories. France's offensive capabilities pose a significant threat, even as their defensive risks increase.
France's attacking talent has become a formidable force in the World Cup, with Didier Deschamps' magic triangle showing signs of dominance. Yet, the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise has not fully synchronized into their best form simultaneously.
In the match against Norway, Dembele emerged as the star with a first-half hat-trick, overshadowing Olise. This was a reversal from previous games where Olise had shown impressive synergy with Mbappe, while Dembele found it challenging to establish his role.
France has secured comfortable victories in all their matches, scoring 10 goals in three games. However, their attacking audacity leaves them susceptible to counterattacks, putting pressure on central midfielders like Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot to maintain defensive balance. The question remains: what havoc might France's attack wreak when fully synchronized?