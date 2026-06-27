France's Attacking Trinity: The Magic Triangle Threatening the World Cup

Frances Attacking Riches Are Beginning To Look Frightening And Perhaps The Most Ominous Sign For The Rest Of The World Cup Is That Didier Deschamps Magic Triangle Has Yet To Produce A Game In Which All Three Are At Their Devastating Best Against Norway

France's attacking talent has become a formidable force in the World Cup, with Didier Deschamps' magic triangle showing signs of dominance. Yet, the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise has not fully synchronized into their best form simultaneously.

In the match against Norway, Dembele emerged as the star with a first-half hat-trick, overshadowing Olise. This was a reversal from previous games where Olise had shown impressive synergy with Mbappe, while Dembele found it challenging to establish his role.

France has secured comfortable victories in all their matches, scoring 10 goals in three games. However, their attacking audacity leaves them susceptible to counterattacks, putting pressure on central midfielders like Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot to maintain defensive balance. The question remains: what havoc might France's attack wreak when fully synchronized?