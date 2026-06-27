Geely Holding Groups Lotus Brand Electric Vehicles Will Arrive In Canada Next Month Under An Agreement Between Prime Minister Mark Carney And Chinese President Xi Jinping

Geely Holding Group's Lotus brand electric vehicles are set to make their debut in Canada next month. This development comes under a pivotal trade agreement forged between Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The agreement will facilitate the entry of up to 49,000 Chinese EVs into Canada annually at a reduced tariff rate, marking the first time Chinese-manufactured vehicles will be sold in the country.

This move is part of Carney's broader strategy to diversify Canadian trade from its heavy reliance on the United States.

In addition to vehicle imports, Canada is working to increase its exports to China by 50% by 2030, a target some Chinese officials believe could be doubled.

The burgeoning trade relationship also last year saw Canadian exports rise considerably, and the potential for further expansion in sectors such as energy and agriculture is significant.

Despite strong opportunities for bilateral trade growth, concerns linger around tariff extensions and the need for mutual respect and balanced reciprocity in negotiations.