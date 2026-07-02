India's Strategic Oil Security Push

India Needs To Increase Its Oil And Fuel Storage Capacity While Oil Prices Are Low

India’s Oil Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, emphasized the necessity of bolstering the nation’s oil and fuel storage capacity during times of low oil prices. His comments came on Thursday as a strategic move to safeguard against future market volatility.

Puri highlighted that the current crude stock, spanning ports, terminals, refineries, and strategic petroleum reserves, can last between 76 to 80 days. He stressed that this duration is inadequate for the country’s security needs.

Reflecting on past crises, particularly in the Gulf region, Puri noted that the experience has taught India the importance of enhancing its storage capacity to prevent potential disruptions and price shocks in energy supply.