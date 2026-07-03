PJM Power Grid Mobilizes Against Heat Wave Stress

PJM, the largest U.S. power grid operator, has activated emergency measures to cope with stress from an intense heat dome affecting 67 million people. This includes running generators at full capacity and reducing electricity demand to avoid outages. These steps aim to prevent severe disruptions in energy supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pjm | Updated: 03-07-2026 05:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 05:10 IST
PJM Power Grid Mobilizes Against Heat Wave Stress

PJM, the esteemed operator of the United States' largest power grid, enacted emergency protocols on Thursday evening to withstand pressures brought on by a staggering heat dome. The grid, which serves 67 million residents in the Mid-Atlantic, South, and Washington, D.C. regions, saw requests for maximum generator output and the revival of inactive power plants.

Amidst preparations, PJM grappled with mounting energy consumption fueled by electric vehicles and data centers, which had previously stressed the system. Emergency actions outlined in PJM's website also involved engaging demand-response resources to slake power consumption when necessary, coordinating with government bodies, and potentially urging public conservation efforts.

However, PJM stopped short of reducing voltage or halting power deliveries to consumers, as these steps could exacerbate outages in regions such as Baltimore. These efforts aim to circumvent blackouts and maintain grid stability. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chris Reese and Jamie Freed)

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