Diplomatic Odyssey: South Korean President's NATO Summit and Mongolian Visit

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to participate in an upcoming NATO summit hosted in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7 and 8. The announcement was made by the national security adviser in Seoul on Friday.

Following his participation in the NATO meeting, President Lee will embark on an official state visit to Mongolia. Scheduled from July 9 to 11, this visit forms part of Lee's diplomatic tour to bolster South Korea's international relations and cooperation efforts.

The two-part diplomatic journey underscores President Lee's commitment to engaging with global allies and exploring strategic partnerships in the region. The announcement was made by Wi Sung-lac, highlighting the significance of these diplomatic endeavors.