Diplomatic Odyssey: South Korean President's NATO Summit and Mongolian Visit

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will attend the NATO summit in Ankara from July 7 to 8. Following this, he is scheduled for a state visit to Mongolia from July 9 to 11, as announced by Seoul's national security adviser, Wi Sung-lac, during a press briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Will Attend A Nato Summit In Ankara | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:48 IST
Diplomatic Odyssey: South Korean President's NATO Summit and Mongolian Visit
Lee Jae Myung

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to participate in an upcoming NATO summit hosted in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7 and 8. The announcement was made by the national security adviser in Seoul on Friday.

Following his participation in the NATO meeting, President Lee will embark on an official state visit to Mongolia. Scheduled from July 9 to 11, this visit forms part of Lee's diplomatic tour to bolster South Korea's international relations and cooperation efforts.

The two-part diplomatic journey underscores President Lee's commitment to engaging with global allies and exploring strategic partnerships in the region. The announcement was made by Wi Sung-lac, highlighting the significance of these diplomatic endeavors.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026