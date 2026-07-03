Heatwaves Challenge Alcohol Sales in Europe

Extreme Heat In Europe Is Testing The Assumption That Hot Summers Mean A Boost In Sales Of Alcohol

Extreme heat waves across Europe are challenging the long-standing assumption that rising temperatures naturally lead to an increase in alcohol sales. Recent studies indicate that there is a threshold of around 32 degrees Celsius, beyond which consumers are less inclined to purchase alcoholic beverages.

This trend varies by region, with cooler areas experiencing more significant effects than those already accustomed to warmer climates. Researchers from the University of California, ETH Zurich, and North Carolina State University found these patterns by analyzing U.S. retail sales data over nearly two decades.

Major brewers are responding by offering more low- or no-alcohol options to cater to shifting consumer preferences. Additionally, the economic impact extends beyond sales; higher production costs and reduced retail spending power are potential side effects of increased heat, according to industry insights.