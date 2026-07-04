PJM Battles Heatwave Challenges: Power Grid Strains Under Demand

The U.S. power grid operator PJM, responsible for much of the East Coast and Midwest, enacted emergency power reduction orders on Friday in response to generator outages and increased air-conditioning demand during an extended heatwave.

The alert affects industrial and residential electricity consumers with specific contracts mandating reduced energy use during emergencies to bolster system reserves and prevent outages during peak demand times. PJM additionally informed neighboring grid networks of potential electricity export reductions.

With peak power demands nearing historic highs, PJM also implemented costly fossil fuel 'peaker' plants to fill supply gaps. Despite pressure from increased demand, no power outages have occurred. Electricity prices have also surged, driven by the operational costs of handling overloaded power lines.