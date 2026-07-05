Trump's Controversial 250th Anniversary Celebration: A Political Parade?

Following a delay due to a storm, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a campaign-style crowd at the National Mall for the nation's 250th anniversary celebration. Despite extreme heat and heightened security, attendees eagerly awaited his Saturday speech after being evacuated due to weather conditions.

Trump's appearance blurred the lines between official commemoration and political rallies. The event, part of the administration's Freedom 250 initiative, featured attractions from defense contractors and conservative groups, replacing a nonpartisan body established in 2016. Several Democratic-led states and performers opted out, citing concerns over partisanship.

The celebration drew criticism for its overt political tone, notably from a Reuters/Ipsos poll indicating a majority of Americans believe the events have become too political. Meanwhile, Freedom 250's activities, including a faith rally and sports events, have been criticized for presenting a biased version of American history.