CAQM Intensifies Crackdown on Pollution Violations Across NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has stepped up enforcement against pollution violations across the National Capital Region (NCR), with its flying squads conducting hundreds of inspections and recommending closures, penalties and the sealing of diesel generator sets. The latest review reflects the Commission's continued efforts to strengthen compliance and improve air quality through stricter monitoring and coordinated enforcement.

Flying squads detect violations across key sectors

At its 134th Enforcement Task Force (ETF) meeting held on 6 July, the Commission reviewed enforcement activities carried out between 14 and 30 June. During the 17-day period, CAQM's flying squads conducted 173 inspections across the NCR. These included 15 inspections at construction and demolition (C&D) sites, 91 inspections of industrial units and 67 inspections related to diesel generator (DG) sets.

Officials identified 62 violations, comprising seven cases at C&D sites, 31 in the industrial sector and 24 involving DG sets. Based on these findings, the Commission has proposed the closure of four units or projects, the sealing of 27 DG sets, the issuance of six compliance directions and the imposition of environmental compensation in 17 cases.

Compliance actions continue across NCR

The Enforcement Task Force also reviewed follow-up action taken after its previous meeting and noted that all actionable cases relating to industries, construction activities and DG sets had been addressed by the concerned authorities.

Following verification of compliance, seven construction projects were allowed to resume operations. These included two projects in Uttar Pradesh and five in Haryana, where resumption orders were issued after the sites met the required environmental standards.

The Commission said these actions demonstrate the importance of regular inspections and timely compliance verification in improving environmental performance across the region.

More than 27,000 inspections conducted so far

The cumulative enforcement review presented during the meeting showed that CAQM's flying squads have inspected 27,750 units, projects and other entities since the enforcement programme began. These inspections have resulted in 1,802 closure directions, while 1,424 resumption orders have been issued after authorities confirmed compliance with pollution control requirements. In addition, 123 cases have been referred to State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for final decisions, while 255 entities remain under examination before resumption orders can be considered.

The Commission stressed the need for stronger coordination among implementing agencies, quicker compliance verification and more effective enforcement to reduce pollution across the NCR. It also called for continued focus on priority sectors such as industrial emissions, diesel generator sets and construction activities to ensure strict adherence to air pollution control norms.