Caferon Forecasts Record Coffee Harvest Amid El Nino Concerns

Brazilian company Caferon is projecting a record-breaking 2026 Robusta coffee harvest, estimated to reach 3 million 60-kg bags, surpassing crop agency Conab's forecast. The company's growth is attributed to beneficial weather conditions and extensive irrigation practices.

Despite looming threats from a "super" El Nino, Caferon President Juan Travain maintains optimism, noting that temperatures and rainfall in northern Brazil have aligned with seasonal expectations. Travain expects a robust crop with large, high-quality beans.

The region is known for high yields, averaging 64 bags per hectare, largely due to irrigation. Concern remains about high temperatures affecting blooms, but the resilient Robusta variety offers a strong defense against climate challenges, according to Enrique Alves from Embrapa.