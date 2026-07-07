Ukrainian Drones Hit Siberian Oil Refinery

In a bold military maneuver, Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted Russia's largest oil refinery in Omsk, located deep in Siberia, marking one of Ukraine's longest-range strikes of the ongoing conflict.

Local Russian officials have verified the incident, which resulted in a fire but no reported casualties. Governor Vitaly Khotsenko stated that most drones were neutralized by Russian air defenses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised the strike as a pivotal moment for his armed forces, signaling a new era of precision drone technology that could significantly impact future operations.