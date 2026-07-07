Germany Plans Strategic Gas Reserve to Bolster Energy Security

Germanys Economy Ministry Is Drawing Up Plans For A Stateowned Strategic Gas Reserve That Would Be Used In Emergencies And Cost Up To Billion Billion To Establish

Germany's Economy Ministry is in the process of establishing a state-owned strategic gas reserve as a precautionary measure for emergencies, such as potential sabotage or severe gas shortages, according to sources disclosed to Reuters. The initiative, expected to cost up to €1.5 billion ($1.72 billion), aims to bolster the nation's energy security.

The move comes in response to heightened energy concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Germany to seek alternatives to Russian gas and assess the robustness of its energy systems. This step aligns with Germany's energy transition plan, which includes phasing out coal by 2038.

Under the proposal, awaiting cabinet approval by mid-August, the reserve will encompass approximately 24 terawatt-hours of gas—nearly 10% of the country's storage capacity. The estimated costs, ranging from €1.2 billion to €1.5 billion, are slated for 2027 and 2028, covering storage costs and procurement, supported by a consumer levy.