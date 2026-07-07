Turbulence in the Strait: Tanker Strikes Amid Khamenei Mourning

Two Tankers Were Hit In The Strait Of Hormuz On Tuesday

In the volatile Strait of Hormuz, two tankers were reportedly struck amid a backdrop of mass mourning for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The incidents, including a targeted LNG carrier at risk of exploding, took place as vast crowds gathered in the holy city of Qom.

The Qatari LNG tanker Al Rekayyat was hit overnight, sparking a dangerous fire in the engine room. While the crew was safely evacuated, the vessel remains at risk. A Saudi-flagged crude tanker, likely the supertanker Wedyan, suffered damage nearby. The attacks, for which no group has claimed responsibility, highlight ongoing Gulf shipping insecurities.

Energy prices ticked up as these revelations unfolded, placing emphasis on the tense status of regional security. Meanwhile, Iran navigates mourning and power consolidation as geopolitical tensions mount, with U.S. and Israeli involvement posing the continual threat of resumed conflict.