NASA Rover Unearths Ancient Organic Carbon on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover has discovered organic carbon on Mars, potentially offering insights into past microbial life. The findings were made in sedimentary rock from Jezero Crater, which likely formed under water between 3.2 and 3.8 billion years ago. This discovery deepens the quest to understand whether Mars might once have harbored life.
NASA's Perseverance rover has taken a critical step towards understanding the enigma of life on Mars by examining organic carbon on its surface.
The molecular structure found in sedimentary rocks from Jezero Crater offers tantalizing clues into whether Mars once supported life.
This research marks a significant milestone in astrobiological exploration.