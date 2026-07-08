IAEA Highlights Importance of Nuclear Liability Frameworks

Countries expanding or considering nuclear energy programmes are being encouraged to strengthen their legal frameworks for nuclear liability, with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) highlighting that clear compensation rules are essential for protecting the public, supporting investment and ensuring an effective response in the unlikely event of a nuclear incident.

Clear legal rules protect people and support nuclear development

As more countries look to nuclear power to meet rising electricity demand and reduce carbon emissions, the IAEA says a comprehensive legal framework is a fundamental part of any successful nuclear programme. One of its most important elements is legislation covering civil liability for nuclear damage, which determines how compensation is provided if a nuclear incident causes damage beyond a nuclear facility.

The agency explains that these legal frameworks establish clear rules before an incident occurs, reducing uncertainty for victims and avoiding lengthy legal disputes that often follow major industrial accidents. They also provide clarity for nuclear operators, suppliers, contractors, insurers and investors by defining legal responsibilities and financial obligations.

Under the international nuclear liability system, operators of nuclear installations bear exclusive responsibility for nuclear damage caused by an incident. Victims generally do not have to prove negligence and only need to demonstrate that the damage resulted from the nuclear incident. The system also sets clear time limits for claims and requires operators to maintain insurance or other financial security so compensation is available when needed.

International agreements strengthen cross-border protection

The IAEA notes that nuclear incidents can affect neighbouring countries through environmental impacts or the transport of radioactive materials, making international cooperation essential. Global nuclear liability conventions establish common standards that help ensure victims receive prompt and fair compensation, including in cases involving cross-border damage.

Modern international instruments cover a broad range of damages, including loss of life, personal injury, property damage and, in more recent agreements, environmental harm, preventive measures and certain forms of economic loss. The conventions also determine which country's courts have jurisdiction over compensation claims, simplifying legal procedures by avoiding multiple court cases across different countries.

The legal framework applies to nuclear reactors, fuel production facilities, enrichment and reprocessing plants, radioactive waste storage facilities and the transport of certain nuclear materials. During transport, liability usually remains with the sending operator until responsibility transfers to the receiving operator under agreed arrangements.

Framework benefits both nuclear and non-nuclear countries

The IAEA says robust nuclear liability laws are valuable not only for countries operating nuclear power plants but also for nations considering future nuclear programmes and even those without nuclear facilities. Countries neighbouring nuclear-powered states benefit because international liability rules provide compensation mechanisms if a cross-border incident occurs. Coastal and transit states also receive legal protection when radioactive materials pass through their ports or maritime zones.

To help governments strengthen their legal systems, the IAEA reviews draft legislation, provides technical guidance, organises training programmes and supports awareness among policymakers. The agency does not decide compensation claims or provide financial compensation, as these responsibilities remain with national authorities under applicable laws. The international framework consists of several agreements, including the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage, the Paris Convention, the Joint Protocol, and the Convention on Supplementary Compensation for Nuclear Damage, all designed to provide predictable legal procedures and ensure prompt compensation should a nuclear incident occur.