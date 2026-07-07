India-Indonesian Partnerships Set Sail: Boosting Maritime, Digital, and Space Endeavors

In a landmark deal to enhance regional maritime infrastructure, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has welcomed India's involvement in the integrated development of the Sabang Port. A joint statement by the Ministry of External Affairs following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Prabowo outlined the project's expansive scope.

This flagship initiative is set to include facilities for cruise and marine tourism, alongside maritime industries such as shipbuilding and ship repair. With this collaboration, both nations aim to drive employment and boost regional growth while facilitating the exchange of goods and people between India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sumatra Island.

To ensure timely execution of this ambitious project, authorities from India and Indonesia are tasked with finalizing project scope, methodologies, and funding arrangements. Beyond port collaboration, meticulous efforts are underway to enhance regional connectivity via improved air and maritime links, with the 3rd Joint Task Force Meeting on Andaman-Aceh Connectivity scheduled for 2026. In digital progression, a notable mention was for the launch of the Indonesia Open Network aligned with India's digital commerce framework.

Additionally, significant advancements include the Cross-Border QR Payment Linkage between the Reserve Bank of India and Bank Indonesia, enhancing transactional ease for students, tourists, and small businesses. An MoU on telecommunications technologies and services further bolsters digital transformation. Joint scientific ventures also reached a new zenith with the inaugural Joint Commission Meeting on Science and Technology, complemented by an MoU on Research, Technology, and Innovation Cooperation.

The dialogue underscored space cooperation, lauding the successful 6th Joint Commission Meeting on Outer Space Cooperation and extended collaboration on peaceful space pursuits. Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Indonesia's support for India's satellite ventures and the Gaganyaan Mission, while President Prabowo embraced future collaboration on Indonesia’s space port project.

Furthermore, discussions to advance nuclear energy cooperation for peaceful applications in medicine, agriculture, and water management continue to unfold, buoying bilateral scientific engagement. (ANI)