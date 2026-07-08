Chooz Plant's Summer: Low River Flow Sparks Concerns

The Chooz nuclear plant in northern France faces electricity production limitations due to low river flow rates on the Meuse. Subsequent heatwaves have curtailed French nuclear production earlier than usual, with recorded limitations in late June at the same plant due to elevated river temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Low River Flow Rates Are Expected To Limit Electricity Production From July At The Gigawatt Chooz Nuclear Plant On The Meuse River In Northern France | Updated: 08-07-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 21:13 IST
Chooz Plant's Summer: Low River Flow Sparks Concerns

Low river flow rates are anticipated to restrict electricity production at the 2.9 gigawatt Chooz nuclear plant on the Meuse in northern France, according to operator EDF's Wednesday announcement.

This year, heatwaves have curtailed French nuclear output earlier in the season, with the Chooz plant already experiencing such limitations in late June due to elevated river temperatures.

The challenges underscore ongoing environmental impacts on nuclear energy production, prompting renewed focus on sustainable resource management in the region.

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