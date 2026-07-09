Moisture channelled by Typhoon Bavi puts north China on alert for heavy rain
Northern China is bracing for intense rainfall on Friday as Typhoon Bavi, a potentially powerful storm, brings moisture northward.
- Country:
- China
Cities and provinces in northern China are on alert for intense rainfall on Friday as Typhoon Bavi — potentially the most powerful storm the country has seen in years — channelled moisture northward.
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Reuters US Domestic News Summary