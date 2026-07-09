Moisture channelled by Typhoon Bavi puts north China on alert for heavy rain

Northern China is bracing for intense rainfall on Friday as Typhoon Bavi, a potentially powerful storm, brings moisture northward.

Reuters | Cities And Provinces In Northern China Are On Alert For Intense Rainfall On Friday As Typhoon Bavi Potentially The Most Powerful Storm The Country Has Seen In Years Channelled Moisture Northward | Updated: 09-07-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 21:53 IST
Moisture channelled by Typhoon Bavi puts north China on alert for heavy rain
Bai
  • Country:
  • China

Cities and ​provinces in northern China are ‌on ​alert for intense rainfall on Friday as Typhoon Bavi — potentially the most powerful ‌storm the country has seen in years — channelled moisture northward.

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