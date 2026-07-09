Scorching Records: Western Europe's Hottest June Impact

EU scientists confirmed Western Europe experienced its warmest June on record due to an extreme heatwave, impacting lives and infrastructure. The Copernicus Climate Change Service reports global sea surface temperatures also reached a record high. Climate change contributes significantly to these heatwaves, worsening their frequency and intensity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Western Europe Just Experienced Its Warmest June On Record | Updated: 09-07-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 07:30 IST
Scorching Records: Western Europe's Hottest June Impact
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EU scientists have confirmed that Western Europe endured its warmest June on record, following an intense heatwave that wreaked havoc on lives and infrastructure. The temperature anomaly was over 3°C above the 1991-2020 June average, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

Globally, June was the second-warmest on record, with the highest sea surface temperatures ever recorded for the month. The heatwave led to significant human and environmental impacts, including numerous excess deaths and wildfires.

Climate scientist Joeri Rogelj emphasizes that global warming is directly linked to the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves, a trend exacerbated by greenhouse gas emissions. The persistent heat underscores the urgent need for climate action as Europe and the world face unprecedented environmental challenges.

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