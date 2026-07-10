FTSE 100 ticks up on Vodafone, easyJet deals; Middle East worries linger

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.08% to 10,480.31 points on Friday, driven by gains in Vodafone and easyJet, but still on track for a weekly loss.

Reuters | Londons Ftse Inched Up On Friday | Updated: 10-07-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 16:44 IST
FTSE 100 ticks up on Vodafone, easyJet deals; Middle East worries linger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

‌London's FTSE 100 inched up on Friday, supported by deal-driven gains in Vodafone and easyJet, though Middle East tensions kept a lid on further upside.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.08% to 10,480.31 points by 1053 GMT, while ‌the midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.1%. However, both indexes remained on track to post weekly losses.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
2
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global
3
Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Graham Platner Suspends Campaign Amid Allegations

Global
4
Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Maine Senate Candidate Withdraws Amidst Scandal

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026