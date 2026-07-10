FTSE 100 ticks up on Vodafone, easyJet deals; Middle East worries linger
The FTSE 100 index rose 0.08% to 10,480.31 points on Friday, driven by gains in Vodafone and easyJet, but still on track for a weekly loss.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's FTSE 100 inched up on Friday, supported by deal-driven gains in Vodafone and easyJet, though Middle East tensions kept a lid on further upside.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.08% to 10,480.31 points by 1053 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 gained 0.1%. However, both indexes remained on track to post weekly losses.
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