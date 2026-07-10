Tragedy in Andalusia: Devastating Wildfires Force Residents to Flee

As Flames Approached Their Homes And The Smokefilled Air Became Choking

As wildfires approached Andalusian villages near Los Gallardos, devastation unfolded as residents were forced to make life-threatening decisions. On Friday, firefighters battled one of Spain's deadliest blazes, with 11 fatalities confirmed and 19 residents still unaccounted for.

Authorities instructed some to evacuate via a designated route, but flames rapidly encroached on areas like Bedar. Antonio Rubio, a local handyman, described the thick smoke as unbearable, prompting him to leave despite official advice to stay sheltered. Meanwhile, another resident, Sonia, took in relatives who evacuated based on official orders.

The Andalusian emergency head, Antonio Sanz, emphasized the importance of following specified evacuation paths. Unfortunately, some sought alternative routes, leading to deadly consequences. The regional President, Juanma Moreno, acknowledged the natural instinct to flee but warned against assuming unfamiliar escape routes.