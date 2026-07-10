Blaze at Oxin Palayesh: Firefighters Battle Flames in Iran's Lorestan Province

A Fire Broke Out On Friday At The Oxin Palayesh Industrial Facility In Irans Western Lorestan Province

A fire broke out on Friday at the Oxin Palayesh industrial facility located in Iran's western Lorestan province, according to a report by the Mehr news agency which cited a local official.

Firefighters and emergency teams were actively engaged in efforts to contain the blaze, reported to have ignited at the facility in Poldokhtar county.

Fortunately, no deaths or injuries have been reported so far, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.