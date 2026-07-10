Blaze at Oxin Palayesh: Firefighters Battle Flames in Iran's Lorestan Province
A fire erupted at the Oxin Palayesh industrial facility in Iran's Lorestan province. Firefighters are battling the blaze at the Poldokhtar site. No casualties are reported, and investigations are underway to determine the fire's cause, as emergency teams work to contain the situation.
A fire broke out on Friday at the Oxin Palayesh industrial facility located in Iran's western Lorestan province, according to a report by the Mehr news agency which cited a local official.
Firefighters and emergency teams were actively engaged in efforts to contain the blaze, reported to have ignited at the facility in Poldokhtar county.
Fortunately, no deaths or injuries have been reported so far, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation.