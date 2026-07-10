Rosatom Halts Return to Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Site Amid Strikes

Russias State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom Said On Friday That It Had Suspended The Return Of Its First Employees To The Construction Site Of New Units At Irans Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Following New Strikes On Iran An Iranian Official Told State Media On Thursday That A Us Projectile Had Struck The Perimeter Area Of The Facility

Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, announced on Friday the suspension of its employee return to the Bushehr nuclear plant construction site. This decision follows a new strike on Iran, reportedly involving a U.S. projectile that hit a military site near Bushehr.

Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev noted that six employees were en route to the site when their journey was halted due to the danger. Previously, over 600 staff were evacuated after the U.S. and Israel commenced a conflict with Iran on February 28.

Despite leaving only 20 personnel to maintain construction, Rosatom remains committed to expanding Bushehr. The International Atomic Energy Agency, while not recording strikes on the plant, urges conflict restraint, emphasizing ongoing monitoring.