Rosatom Halts Return to Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Site Amid Strikes

Rosatom has paused the recommencement of work at Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant amid recent attacks. An Iranian official reported that a U.S. projectile hit a military area near the facility. While 600 staff members were evacuated earlier, some began returning before the pause. Rosatom cites expansion priorities amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias State Nuclear Corporation Rosatom Said On Friday That It Had Suspended The Return Of Its First Employees To The Construction Site Of New Units At Irans Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Following New Strikes On Iran An Iranian Official Told State Media On Thursday That A Us Projectile Had Struck The Perimeter Area Of The Facility | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:36 IST
Rosatom Halts Return to Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Site Amid Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, announced on Friday the suspension of its employee return to the Bushehr nuclear plant construction site. This decision follows a new strike on Iran, reportedly involving a U.S. projectile that hit a military site near Bushehr.

Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev noted that six employees were en route to the site when their journey was halted due to the danger. Previously, over 600 staff were evacuated after the U.S. and Israel commenced a conflict with Iran on February 28.

Despite leaving only 20 personnel to maintain construction, Rosatom remains committed to expanding Bushehr. The International Atomic Energy Agency, while not recording strikes on the plant, urges conflict restraint, emphasizing ongoing monitoring.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Trump's Bold Move: Trade Embargo Threatens US-Spain Relations

Global
4
Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Ebola Crisis Expands: New Cases Emerge in Key Congolese City

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

Can Microbes Help Break the World’s Microplastic Burden?

Power, Chips, Sovereignty: The Geopolitical Price Shock Reshaping AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026