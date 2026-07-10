Rosatom Halts Return to Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Site Amid Strikes
Rosatom has paused the recommencement of work at Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant amid recent attacks. An Iranian official reported that a U.S. projectile hit a military area near the facility. While 600 staff members were evacuated earlier, some began returning before the pause. Rosatom cites expansion priorities amidst ongoing tensions.
Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, announced on Friday the suspension of its employee return to the Bushehr nuclear plant construction site. This decision follows a new strike on Iran, reportedly involving a U.S. projectile that hit a military site near Bushehr.
Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev noted that six employees were en route to the site when their journey was halted due to the danger. Previously, over 600 staff were evacuated after the U.S. and Israel commenced a conflict with Iran on February 28.
Despite leaving only 20 personnel to maintain construction, Rosatom remains committed to expanding Bushehr. The International Atomic Energy Agency, while not recording strikes on the plant, urges conflict restraint, emphasizing ongoing monitoring.