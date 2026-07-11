Trailblazer to the Stars and Sea: Science News Brief

This brief highlights the passing of Wally Funk, a pioneering aviator, China's successful trial of a sea-based rocket booster recovery, and SpaceX's near-term AI value focused on Earth infrastructure. These stories underscore significant advancements and shifts in the field of space exploration and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Pioneering Aviator And Astronaut Trainee Wally Funk Dead At Wally Funk | Updated: 11-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 18:28 IST
Trailblazer to the Stars and Sea: Science News Brief
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Pioneering aviator and space enthusiast Wally Funk has passed away at the age of 87 in Texas. Funk, recognized as the oldest person to fly to space, was a paragon of dedication and resilience in aviation and astronaut training.

China has made strides in rocket technology with its successful test of a sea-based rocket booster recovery system. This experiment, reported on Friday, indicates strategic moves to challenge U.S. supremacy in the realm of reusable rockets.

In the realm of AI and space, analysts suggest that SpaceX’s immediate financial gains are more likely tied to terrestrial infrastructure. The company, led by Elon Musk, is central to AI development, especially in data center proliferation, which is crucial for supporting the growing demands of AI technology.

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