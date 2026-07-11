Heroic Rescue Amid Almeria Wildfire

A British couple on holiday in Almeria were rescued by police from a ravine after being caught in a devastating wildfire. The blaze has claimed 12 lives and burned over 6,000 hectares. Firefighters continue battling the flames as Spain handles one of its deadliest wildfires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A British Couple Visiting Almeria On Holiday Were Found Down A Ravine | Updated: 11-07-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 23:44 IST
Heroic Rescue Amid Almeria Wildfire
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Amidst the chaos of a deadly wildfire in Almeria, a British couple was miraculously rescued by police officers who were on a mission to locate survivors. The couple, found in critical condition with severe burns, were thought to have been hiking when the fire rapidly engulfed the province.

Sergeant Pedro Barre, one of the officers spearheading the nighttime search, spoke of an inexplicable intuition that led them back to the site where they found the couple, semi-conscious and struggling. Their rescue marked a moment of relief in a grim operation that has already seen the loss of 12 lives and the destruction of over 6,000 hectares.

Firefighters have been relentlessly working to contain the blaze and have evacuated over 1,400 residents. Despite slight improvements due to calmer winds, the situation remains complex. Antonio Sanz, head of Andalusia emergencies, commended the firefighters' efforts, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez plans to visit the affected region.

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