Spain Faces Stiff World Cup Test Against Powerful Belgium Squad

Head coach Luis de la Fuente has described Belgium as the toughest opponent Spain will face in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals. Despite their status as favorites, Spain is preparing thoroughly, focusing solely on Belgium without looking ahead to a potential semi-final match-up against France.

Spain has captivated fans with a flawless run to the last eight, showcasing a disciplined defense and a possession-heavy, attacking play style. Key players like Mikel Oyarzabal have been instrumental, and young talent Lamine Yamal is poised for a breakout performance against Belgium.

Former player Robin Singh suggests that midfield dominance could determine the match, highlighting a clash between Spain's control-oriented strategy and Belgium's fast-paced counter-attacks. With predictions of an intense battle, Singh notes Spain's need for incisive play to counter Belgium's tactical threats.