Spain Faces Stiff World Cup Test Against Powerful Belgium Squad

As Spain's national team gears up for a challenging World Cup quarter-final against Belgium, head coach Luis de la Fuente emphasizes the importance of team effort over individual brilliance. Spain remains unbeaten with an impressive defensive record, but Belgium's counter-attacking prowess poses a significant threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:25 IST
Spain Faces Stiff World Cup Test Against Powerful Belgium Squad
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente. (Photo: X/ @SEFutbol). Image Credit: ANI

Head coach Luis de la Fuente has described Belgium as the toughest opponent Spain will face in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals. Despite their status as favorites, Spain is preparing thoroughly, focusing solely on Belgium without looking ahead to a potential semi-final match-up against France.

Spain has captivated fans with a flawless run to the last eight, showcasing a disciplined defense and a possession-heavy, attacking play style. Key players like Mikel Oyarzabal have been instrumental, and young talent Lamine Yamal is poised for a breakout performance against Belgium.

Former player Robin Singh suggests that midfield dominance could determine the match, highlighting a clash between Spain's control-oriented strategy and Belgium's fast-paced counter-attacks. With predictions of an intense battle, Singh notes Spain's need for incisive play to counter Belgium's tactical threats.

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