Turkey Targets Resolution on U.S. Sanctions and F-35 Jet Purchase
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed optimism about lifting U.S. sanctions and acquiring F-35 jets. He emphasized no defense industry restrictions should exist among allies and confirmed active political efforts from both Ankara and Washington to address the issue.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Turkey's ambition to resolve the issue of U.S. sanctions and to proceed with the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets.
Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Fidan highlighted the shared political will between Ankara and Washington to tackle the matter.
Fidan underscored that both nations' ministers are engaged in efforts to find a resolution reflective of a strong allied partnership.
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