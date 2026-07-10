Turkey Targets Resolution on U.S. Sanctions and F-35 Jet Purchase

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed optimism about lifting U.S. sanctions and acquiring F-35 jets. He emphasized no defense industry restrictions should exist among allies and confirmed active political efforts from both Ankara and Washington to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Said On Friday That Turkey Hopes To Achieve A Result On Lifting Us Sanctions And Its Desire To Purchase F Fighter Jets Soon | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:04 IST
Turkey Targets Resolution on U.S. Sanctions and F-35 Jet Purchase

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Turkey's ambition to resolve the issue of U.S. sanctions and to proceed with the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Fidan highlighted the shared political will between Ankara and Washington to tackle the matter.

Fidan underscored that both nations' ministers are engaged in efforts to find a resolution reflective of a strong allied partnership.

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