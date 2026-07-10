Turkey Targets Resolution on U.S. Sanctions and F-35 Jet Purchase

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Said On Friday That Turkey Hopes To Achieve A Result On Lifting Us Sanctions And Its Desire To Purchase F Fighter Jets Soon

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Turkey's ambition to resolve the issue of U.S. sanctions and to proceed with the acquisition of F-35 fighter jets.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Fidan highlighted the shared political will between Ankara and Washington to tackle the matter.

Fidan underscored that both nations' ministers are engaged in efforts to find a resolution reflective of a strong allied partnership.