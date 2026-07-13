Tragedy in Almeria: Deadly Wildfires Claim Lives

A devastating wildfire in Spain's southeastern Almeria province has claimed the lives of 13 people, including a 93-year-old British woman. The fire forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 residents and burned over 7,000 hectares. Authorities are still identifying victims and coordinating with international agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 04:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 04:20 IST
Tragedy in Almeria: Deadly Wildfires Claim Lives
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A devastating wildfire has swept through Spain's southeastern Almeria province, resulting in 13 fatalities, the regional government confirmed late on Sunday. Among the deceased is a 93-year-old British woman who succumbed to her injuries after being admitted to a hospital on Friday with serious burns.

The Andalusian regional government released a statement detailing that the elderly woman, who had pre-existing health issues, was one of eight hospital admissions related to the fires. Regional emergency chief Antonio Sanz conveyed condolences to the victims' families, labeling the incident as one of Spain's deadliest wildfires, which devastated over 7,000 hectares in Los Gallardos.

Spain's forensic data unit, working with authorities from France, Britain, and Belgium, is continuing efforts to identify victims, including the missing Belgian businessman Stanislas Verdonckt. Andalusian President Juanma Moreno announced that the fire is now under control, but urged the public to remain vigilant, as forest fires occur frequently during the summer months in the region.

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