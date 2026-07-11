Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes: A Nation Rebuilds Amidst Tragedy

The Death Toll From The Two Earthquakes That Struck Venezuela On June Has Risen To

In a devastating update, the death toll from two catastrophic earthquakes that rocked Venezuela on June 24 has reached 4,333, according to National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez.

Rodriguez announced that the distribution of 200 housing units to affected families will commence next week. Currently, 315 victims remain unidentified, and approximately 17,000 people have been rendered homeless.

The search for survivors continues, despite the tremendous challenges. Meanwhile, 856 buildings were impacted, leading to the collapse of 190 structures, and the government plans to build 25,000 homes, having identified 40 potential land plots for reconstruction efforts.