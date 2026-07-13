Syzran Oil Refinery Halt: Impact of Ukrainian Drone Attack

The Syzran oil refinery in Russia has ceased operations following a Ukrainian drone attack that severely damaged a primary processing unit on July 12, sources reported on Monday.

The incident exacerbates fuel shortages nationwide, with the crude distillation unit, CDU-5, catching fire due to the attack. CDU-6, another major unit, was already out of service following an attack in May.

Rosneft, which owns the plant with an annual capacity of 8.5 million metric tons, has yet to comment. The refinery's production in 2024 included 4.3 million tons of crude oil processed and substantial outputs of diesel, gasoline, and fuel oil.