Ukraines Military Said On Sunday It Had Hit An Oil Refinery In Russias Samara Region Overnight Kyiv Has Stepped Up Attacks On Russian Oil Refineries And Energy Infrastructure In Recent Months

In a significant military move, Ukraine's armed forces declared they had targeted an oil refinery located in Russia's Samara region overnight.

This action is part of a broader strategy by Kyiv to intensify assaults on Russian energy infrastructure, with the goal of undermining revenue streams that support the Kremlin's military campaign against Ukraine.

The ongoing conflict sees Kyiv focusing on economic disruption, attempting to restrict Moscow's financial resources derived from oil product exports.