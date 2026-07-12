Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Refinery in Bold Move
Ukraine's military announced it hit a Russian oil refinery in Samara. This follows increased attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, aiming to curb Moscow's oil export revenues, which fund its war effort in Ukraine.
In a significant military move, Ukraine's armed forces declared they had targeted an oil refinery located in Russia's Samara region overnight.
This action is part of a broader strategy by Kyiv to intensify assaults on Russian energy infrastructure, with the goal of undermining revenue streams that support the Kremlin's military campaign against Ukraine.
The ongoing conflict sees Kyiv focusing on economic disruption, attempting to restrict Moscow's financial resources derived from oil product exports.
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