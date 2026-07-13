Tragic Toll of Spain's Deadliest Wildfire in Decades

Authorities have identified six victims of one of Spain's deadliest wildfires on record, while efforts continue to confirm the identities of six others through DNA analysis. The victims include a married couple from Spain and Britain, along with a British man and woman, a French woman, and a Belgian man. Another victim, a 93-year-old British woman, succumbed to burn injuries in hospital, raising the death toll to 13.

The wildfire, which has burned approximately 7,000 hectares, impacted a rugged area of scattered homes, trapping residents as they tried to escape the flames. Experts link increasingly severe wildfire seasons in Southern Europe to climate change. This year's unusual weather patterns, including heavy spring rains, have exacerbated the situation by fueling rapid fire growth.

Forensic teams are working with Belgian, British, and French authorities to identify the remaining victims, while ten people remain missing. DNA analysis serves as the primary method for identification due to the victims' condition. As the fire stabilizes, Andalusia's regional government has lowered the wildfire alert, allowing evacuees to return home.