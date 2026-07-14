IAEA Reviews China's Nuclear Security at Landmark SMR Inspection

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team has completed a 12-day nuclear security review in China, marking the first International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) mission to assess the physical protection measures at a small modular reactor (SMR).

The follow-up mission took place from 29 June to 10 July at the invitation of the Chinese Government and was hosted by the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) together with its technical support organisation, the State Nuclear Security Technology Center (SNSTC).

The review built on an earlier IPPAS mission conducted in 2017 and examined how China has strengthened its nuclear security framework over the past several years. Experts assessed the country's legislative and regulatory systems, security arrangements for nuclear materials and facilities, and the progress made in implementing recommendations issued during the previous mission.

Experts Find Strong Progress in Nuclear Security

As part of the review, the IAEA team visited the Hainan Changjiang Linglong One project, recognised as the world's first commercial land-based small modular reactor, along with the Fangjiashan Nuclear Power Plant at the Qinshan Nuclear Power Base. The experts reported that China has made significant progress in addressing findings from the 2017 assessment. They observed improvements in the country's overall nuclear security regime and noted stronger physical protection measures at the Qinshan nuclear facility.

The team also concluded that security arrangements at the Linglong One SMR follow IAEA nuclear security guidance, visiting a milestone for future reviews of advanced reactor technologies. The eight-member review team was led by Khammar Mrabit, former Director General of Morocco's Agency for Nuclear and Radiological Safety and Security. The delegation included specialists from Finland, France, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Russia and the United Kingdom, alongside an IAEA expert.

During the mission, the team met representatives from several Chinese government agencies and organisations responsible for nuclear security, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security, the National Nuclear Safety Administration and the China National Nuclear Corporation.

Growing Nuclear Programme Brings New Challenges

IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, Karine Herviou, described the mission as an important milestone because it expanded the IPPAS programme to include an SMR for the first time. She said the review confirmed China's continued progress in strengthening nuclear security while also identifying several examples of good practice.

The team also highlighted the importance of preparing for the future as China's nuclear energy programme continues to expand. Experts noted that increasing nuclear capacity will require continued investment in skilled personnel and sufficient human resources within both the CAEA and SNSTC to maintain effective regulatory oversight and security standards.

CAEA Director-General Li Ziping welcomed the findings and said China would carefully study the team's recommendations before implementing appropriate measures to further strengthen its nuclear security system. He reaffirmed the country's commitment to international cooperation and said China will continue supporting global efforts to enhance nuclear security while promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy.