AI Boom Powers China's Export Surge Amid Domestic Demand Struggles

China's exports in June surged, driven by global demand for AI and technology, while domestic demand remained weak. Despite trade tensions, China's trade surplus is on track for another record year. Imports of coal and chips increased, indicating reliance on overseas buyers amid domestic market challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 10:38 IST
AI Boom Powers China's Export Surge Amid Domestic Demand Struggles
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  • Country:
  • China

China's export figures experienced a notable surge in June, propelled by a strong global demand for AI and computing technology. This rise highlights China's increasing dependence on international buyers while its policymakers grapple with domestic demand issues.

The trade performance, unexpectedly robust, positions China to achieve a trade surplus of over $1 trillion for a second consecutive year, despite global economic slowdowns and ongoing trade frictions with the United States. Exports rose by 27% year-on-year, outstripping forecasts, according to recent customs data.

Meanwhile, imports also saw a remarkable increase, spurred by coal and semiconductor demand, though domestic consumption flagged. Challenges in local demand persist, with retail and fixed asset investment stagnating, underscoring the importance of international markets to China's economic health.

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