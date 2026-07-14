Trump's Economic Shift in Gulf Conflict Over Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump reversed his plan to charge a 20% fee for shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz, instead opting for investment deals with Gulf states after discussions with Middle Eastern leaders. This decision came amid rising tensions with Iran.

Despite a looming blockade deadline, Trump announced the Strait would remain open to all but Iranian vessels. His shift seeks to enhance U.S. economic ties with Gulf nations, diverging from previous combative strategies, as he posted on Truth Social.

Iran's recent strikes and escalating military engagements in the region, including attacks in Jordan and near U.S. bases, have led to oil prices hitting a one-month high and increased global unease over energy security.