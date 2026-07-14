Trump's Economic Shift in Gulf Conflict Over Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump retracts from imposing a 20% transit fee for the Strait of Hormuz, opting for trade and investment deals with Gulf states instead. The change follows heightened conflict with Iran, leading to increased oil prices and concerns over global energy supplies. In related news, Lebanon and Israel resume talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 23:24 IST
Trump's Economic Shift in Gulf Conflict Over Strait of Hormuz
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U.S. President Donald Trump reversed his plan to charge a 20% fee for shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz, instead opting for investment deals with Gulf states after discussions with Middle Eastern leaders. This decision came amid rising tensions with Iran.

Despite a looming blockade deadline, Trump announced the Strait would remain open to all but Iranian vessels. His shift seeks to enhance U.S. economic ties with Gulf nations, diverging from previous combative strategies, as he posted on Truth Social.

Iran's recent strikes and escalating military engagements in the region, including attacks in Jordan and near U.S. bases, have led to oil prices hitting a one-month high and increased global unease over energy security.

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