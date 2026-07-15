Space Collaboration and Climate Research Take Center Stage

Russia has launched two cosmonauts and an American astronaut to the ISS in a rare joint event attended by NASA and Russian space agency leaders. Meanwhile, the FAA has approved SpaceX’s next Starship flight test, and scientists gear up for a Greenland expedition to study glacier melt risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 10:26 IST
Space Collaboration and Climate Research Take Center Stage
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Russia successfully launched two cosmonauts and an American astronaut to the International Space Station, marking a notable resumption of crewed flights from a recently repaired launchpad. The event saw a rare joint attendance by the leaders of NASA and Russia's space agency, enhancing collaboration in space exploration.

In another development, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration concluded its investigation into a SpaceX Starship booster's failure during a test flight, clearing the path for the next test launch. The upcoming flight marks a significant step for Elon Musk's ambitions in satellite operations and lunar missions.

On the environmental front, scientists from around the world are preparing to embark on an expedition to Greenland. They aim to study the impact of melting glaciers on a crucial Atlantic Ocean current, a factor that could significantly alter Europe's climate. The mission follows record-high June temperatures that disrupted life across Western Europe.

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