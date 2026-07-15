Cosmic Journeys: Astronauts Unite and SpaceX Takes Flight

Russia launches an American astronaut and two cosmonauts to the ISS amid high-profile visits from NASA and Russia's space heads. Concurrently, SpaceX prepares for its next Starship test flight post-FAA clearance, marking a milestone in their lunar and satellite missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 02:28 IST
Cosmic Journeys: Astronauts Unite and SpaceX Takes Flight
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In a significant development in space exploration, Russia successfully launched an American astronaut and two cosmonauts to the International Space Station on Tuesday. This mission, departing from Kazakhstan’s Baikonur Cosmodrome, was marked by a rare joint attendance from NASA's and Russia's space agency chiefs.

The crew, consisting of U.S. astronaut Anil Menon and cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, set off aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft. They are expected to spend approximately eight months aboard the ISS as part of the station's 75th rotation crew.

Meanwhile, SpaceX received clearance to launch its next Starship test flight after a Federal Aviation Administration review. This follows a mishap during a test flight in May. The upcoming launch is anticipated to be crucial for SpaceX's lunar and satellite ambitions, establishing a new benchmark in space exploration.

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