Strait Showdown: Escalating Tensions in the Hormuz

The United States has launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran, significantly escalating tensions over control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. These strikes focused on dismantling Iran's coastal defense and missile systems, further worsening hostilities in a volatile region.

The U.S. military's actions were aimed at degrading Iran's military infrastructure, which they accuse of targeting commercial shipping lanes. These crucial lanes carry roughly 20% of global oil and gas shipments, making their safe passage a priority for international energy security.

Amidst this backdrop, Iran has warned of shutting down regional energy exports, pushing the situation closer to a point of severe disruption. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened further consequences unless negotiations resume, including potential strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.