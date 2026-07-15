Tensions Rise as Trump Targets Pickaxe Mountain in Iran Nuclear Dispute

In a significant escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions, President Donald Trump has warned of a potential strike on Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified site linked to Iran's nuclear activities. This deeply buried complex near Tehran signals ongoing conflicts between the two nations as efforts for resolution stumble.

Located near the Natanz nuclear complex, Pickaxe Mountain has been a focal point since construction began in 2020 after a reported sabotage in Iran's nuclear facilities. Despite past damages, concerns mount over Iran's capabilities and intentions, as evidenced by its planned underground expansions.

Experts express doubt over the reach of U.S. military firepower on such a fortified site, suggesting possible alternative attack strategies. The situation remains intensely monitored, with U.S. officials closely observing any developments at the controversial Iranian complex.