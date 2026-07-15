Tensions Rise as Trump Targets Pickaxe Mountain in Iran Nuclear Dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strike Pickaxe Mountain in Iran, a key site in its nuclear program. The underground facility is near Tehran and has been under construction since an alleged sabotage in 2020. Despite damage to Iran's nuclear capacity, tensions have escalated amidst U.S.-Iran confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 20:41 IST
Tensions Rise as Trump Targets Pickaxe Mountain in Iran Nuclear Dispute
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant escalation of U.S.-Iran tensions, President Donald Trump has warned of a potential strike on Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified site linked to Iran's nuclear activities. This deeply buried complex near Tehran signals ongoing conflicts between the two nations as efforts for resolution stumble.

Located near the Natanz nuclear complex, Pickaxe Mountain has been a focal point since construction began in 2020 after a reported sabotage in Iran's nuclear facilities. Despite past damages, concerns mount over Iran's capabilities and intentions, as evidenced by its planned underground expansions.

Experts express doubt over the reach of U.S. military firepower on such a fortified site, suggesting possible alternative attack strategies. The situation remains intensely monitored, with U.S. officials closely observing any developments at the controversial Iranian complex.

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