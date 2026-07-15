EU Approves X’s Transparency Action Plan to Meet DSA Rules

The European Union has accepted an action plan by Elon Musk's social media network, X, to comply with the Digital Services Act's transparency rules. This development aims to enhance transparency, allowing researchers and the public to monitor systemic risks and assess the platform's impact on European society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 21:51 IST
EU Approves X’s Transparency Action Plan to Meet DSA Rules
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  • European Union

The European Union announced on Wednesday that it has accepted the action plan proposed by Elon Musk's social media network, X, to comply with transparency rules in accordance with the EU's Digital Services Act.

The European Commission stated that the plan represents a significant step towards enabling researchers, civil society, and the public to gain greater transparency into X's systems.

This approval aims to facilitate monitoring of X's systemic risks and to help assess the platform's broader impact on its users and European society as a whole.

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