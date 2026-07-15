U.S. Crackdown: Sanctions Hit Russia and Iran

The United States government has ramped up its efforts to curb nuclear proliferation by imposing new sanctions on various individuals and entities in Russia and Iran. This action highlights Washington's ongoing commitment to maintaining global security.

Announced through an online statement by the U.S. Treasury Department, the sanctions specifically target activities that develop nuclear capabilities deemed a threat to international stability. This decision underscores the importance the U.S. places on non-proliferation policies.

These measures also reflect the strategic approach of the United States in addressing the challenges posed by nations deemed non-compliant with global norms regarding nuclear development and proliferation.