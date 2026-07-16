Red Sea Tensions: Iran's Strategic Move with Yemeni Houthis

Iran has reportedly asked Yemen's Houthi movement to prepare to close the Red Sea oil route contingent on a strike from the United States targeting Iranian power infrastructure, as disclosed by three sources to Reuters on Thursday. This potential action raises the stakes concerning global energy supplies.

The concept was discussed among Iran's leaders and communicated to their Houthi allies, as per two senior Iranian sources and a regional source aware of the specifics, all speaking under anonymity. The sources indicated that the Houthis received this message recently, which had not been publicly disclosed until now.

The escalation also sees representatives from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Yemen playing a role in deciding when to shut down shipping routes near Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This development indicates a deepening crisis, with significant energy and geopolitical repercussions if the Red Sea route becomes a flashpoint amid simmering tensions between the involved parties.