Global Headlines: From Vandalism to Elections and Trade Wars

Italy's coalition is advocating for a presidential pardon for 72-year-old jeweller Mario Roggero, who killed two robbers during a 2021 raid, emphasizing that a prison sentence would effectively mean a life term for him. He shot dead two men and injured another outside his shop in Grinzane Cavour, northern Italy.

The U.S. accelerated its trade war strategy, targeting Brazil with new 25% tariffs while extending exemptions to other nations. This move revives longstanding trade tensions globally and underpins the Trump administration's new tariff policy, which relies on Section 301 of U.S. trade law to address alleged unfair practices.

In Poland, an 18-year-old Ukrainian was charged with inciting ethnic tensions by vandalizing WWII memorials related to the Volhynia massacres, a historical point of contention between Poland and Ukraine. This development comes amid broader regional tensions, intensifying scrutiny over ethnic and historical issues.