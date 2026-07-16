Tensions Erupt in Congo as Ebola Outbreak Spirals

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Ebola-affected areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo, furious relatives of a deceased patient led an attack on Nyakunde Hospital, emphasizing the challenges faced by health workers amid the outbreak. Stones were thrown, barriers destroyed, and patients fled in distress, with local medical biologist François Berocan Uderos recounting the harrowing events.

Fueled by grief, the crowd reacted to the hospital's adherence to Ebola protocols that prohibit blood transfusions, leading to the death of an anemic woman. The subsequent chaos saw health responders escape while crucial medical operations came to an abrupt halt, heightening the crisis situation.

This episode marks another incident in the 17th Ebola outbreak in Congo, with 2,073 cases and 796 deaths reported. Samaritan's Purse and other aid groups have evacuated staff amidst security threats, as health workers voice dissatisfaction over their working conditions. The outbreak's impact extends beyond health concerns, even affecting a U.S.-backed minerals partnership, as the country grapples with the dual challenge of containment and security.