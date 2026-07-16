In Ukraine, rare protests emerged on Thursday following the removal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, marking a significant public outcry amid internal disputes. The conflict between Fedorov and Kyiv's military leader has surfaced during President Zelenskiy’s second major cabinet reshuffle.

The exclusion of Fedorov, a 35-year-old technology specialist respected for modernizing Ukraine's military, has incensed citizens. Hundreds rallied in Kyiv and other cities, urging Fedorov's reinstatement. The upheaval follows senior military resignations, adding pressure on Zelenskiy’s administration.

Amid the governmental transitions, energy executive Sergii Koretskyi has been nominated for a key position, which raises uncertainty regarding Zelenskiy's choices and effectiveness in wartime. This political maneuvering coincides with ongoing military challenges, testing Ukraine’s strategy and resolve against Russian advances.