Turmoil in Ukraine: Protests Erupt Over Defence Minister's Dismissal

Protests broke out in Ukraine over the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov after a clash with the military chief. Fedorov accused the general of dividing the country, while President Zelenskiy considers replacements. The decision sparked public outrage, highlighting concerns over leadership during wartime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:26 IST
Turmoil in Ukraine: Protests Erupt Over Defence Minister's Dismissal
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  • Ukraine

In Ukraine, rare protests emerged on Thursday following the removal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, marking a significant public outcry amid internal disputes. The conflict between Fedorov and Kyiv's military leader has surfaced during President Zelenskiy’s second major cabinet reshuffle.

The exclusion of Fedorov, a 35-year-old technology specialist respected for modernizing Ukraine's military, has incensed citizens. Hundreds rallied in Kyiv and other cities, urging Fedorov's reinstatement. The upheaval follows senior military resignations, adding pressure on Zelenskiy’s administration.

Amid the governmental transitions, energy executive Sergii Koretskyi has been nominated for a key position, which raises uncertainty regarding Zelenskiy's choices and effectiveness in wartime. This political maneuvering coincides with ongoing military challenges, testing Ukraine’s strategy and resolve against Russian advances.

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