Russia and Iran: Navigating Global Risks

The Kremlin announced ongoing communications with Iran amidst a new cycle of destabilization that could impact the global economy. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov provided no specifics of the discussions and noted that Iran has not sought a phone call with President Vladimir Putin. Russia continues to urge de-escalation from both Iran and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:29 IST
Russia and Iran: Navigating Global Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin disclosed on Thursday that it is actively in communication with Iranian authorities amid concerns over a fresh wave of destabilization, which it described as risky for the global economy.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov shared this during a press briefing but did not provide specifics on the nature of the discussions.

Peskov also mentioned that Iran has not requested a direct conversation with President Vladimir Putin, reiterating Russia's stance in urging both Iran and the United States to avoid escalating tensions.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026