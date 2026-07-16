Russia and Iran: Navigating Global Risks

The Kremlin disclosed on Thursday that it is actively in communication with Iranian authorities amid concerns over a fresh wave of destabilization, which it described as risky for the global economy.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov shared this during a press briefing but did not provide specifics on the nature of the discussions.

Peskov also mentioned that Iran has not requested a direct conversation with President Vladimir Putin, reiterating Russia's stance in urging both Iran and the United States to avoid escalating tensions.