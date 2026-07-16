Russia and Iran: Navigating Global Risks
The Kremlin announced ongoing communications with Iran amidst a new cycle of destabilization that could impact the global economy. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov provided no specifics of the discussions and noted that Iran has not sought a phone call with President Vladimir Putin. Russia continues to urge de-escalation from both Iran and the U.S.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin disclosed on Thursday that it is actively in communication with Iranian authorities amid concerns over a fresh wave of destabilization, which it described as risky for the global economy.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov shared this during a press briefing but did not provide specifics on the nature of the discussions.
Peskov also mentioned that Iran has not requested a direct conversation with President Vladimir Putin, reiterating Russia's stance in urging both Iran and the United States to avoid escalating tensions.
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