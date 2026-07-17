ExxonMobil Tanker 'Nordic Zenith' Attacked Off Russia's Coast

An oil tanker chartered by ExxonMobil, Nordic Zenith, was attacked overnight at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal near Russia's Black Sea coast, as reported by a CPC spokesman. The Suezmax-class tanker sustained damage significant enough to prevent it from being berthed and loaded at the terminal.

Responding to a Mayday signal, CPC sent emergency crew members who successfully extinguished the onboard fire. The crew managed to evacuate 13 people, while nine others chose to remain aboard the damaged tanker.

The incident raises concerns over the safety of maritime operations in the region, especially involving oil transport via the Caspian Pipeline. No further details on the cause of the attack have been disclosed.