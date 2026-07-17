Crisis at Sea: Attack on Oil Tanker Nordic Zenith

An oil tanker, the Nordic Zenith, chartered for loading at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal off Russia's Black Sea coast, was attacked. The tanker sustained damage, preventing it from being berthed and loaded. While an emergency crew extinguished the fire, personnel were evacuated, and some remained aboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 19:05 IST
Crisis at Sea: Attack on Oil Tanker Nordic Zenith
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  • Country:
  • Russia

An oil tanker chartered for loading oil at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal off Russia's Black Sea coast was attacked overnight, a CPC spokesman reported.

The Suezmax-class tanker, Nordic Zenith, was damaged, preventing it from being berthed and loaded at the terminal. In response, the tanker issued a Mayday signal, prompting CPC to dispatch an emergency crew. The team successfully extinguished the fire and evacuated 13 individuals, though nine chose to stay aboard.

According to sources, the vessel had been chartered by ExxonMobil but the incident's cause remains under investigation.

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