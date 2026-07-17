Seismic Shock: Major Earthquake Hits Puerto Madero

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Puerto Madero, Mexico, on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor's epicenter was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), increasing its potential for causing significant damage and raising concerns among locals and authorities.

The region is now on alert for possible aftershocks as emergency services assess the situation and begin relief efforts in potentially affected areas.