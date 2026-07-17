Seismic Shock: Major Earthquake Hits Puerto Madero

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted Puerto Madero in Mexico. The tremor was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), originating at a depth of 10 kilometers. This seismic event has raised concerns for potential aftershocks and damage in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 20:31 IST
Seismic Shock: Major Earthquake Hits Puerto Madero
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A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Puerto Madero, Mexico, on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremor's epicenter was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), increasing its potential for causing significant damage and raising concerns among locals and authorities.

The region is now on alert for possible aftershocks as emergency services assess the situation and begin relief efforts in potentially affected areas.

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