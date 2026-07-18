Global Markets Wobble: Tech Rout and Energy Tensions

Worldwide share indexes plunged on Friday, driven by a continuous decline in major chip stocks. Investors scaled back AI investment bets amidst escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, highlighting global market volatility.

On Wall Street, significant losses were recorded, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all falling sharply. Analysts pointed to market sentiment and speculation around AI investment as key factors.

Energy prices surged due to geopolitical tensions, while bond yields fell as traders adjusted their expectations for Federal Reserve actions. The dollar experienced a mixed week amid varying global economic data.